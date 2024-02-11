Beyoncé drops two songs and announces an album: what we know

Beyoncé has announced an upcoming album and already released two new songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

The night was full of emotions. At halftime of the Super Bowl, the concert of which was provided by Usher, between two close-ups of Taylor Swift in the stands, who came to encourage her boyfriend Travis Kelce, it was Beyoncé who came to add her two cents to the party and surprise his fans. Queen B has in fact announced, with a series of videos, the release of a next album, announced in stores on March 29.

This disc entitled Renaissance: Act II, which Beyoncé logically presents as a sequel to her previous project, Renaissance, is an album with country sounds, like the first two songs that she took the opportunity to unveil: Texas Hold ' Em and 16 Carriages.

Beyoncé slipped her announcement into a Verizon ad aired during the 2024 Super Bowl, immediately announcing her ambitions to “break the Internet.” It was after this TV spot that the first two songs from Renaissance: Act II were published, taking his fans around the world by surprise, as evidenced by the thousands of messages posted on X (formerly Twitter).