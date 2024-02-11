Zemmour regrets the abolition of the death penalty, not the National Rally

The president of Reconquête Eric Zemmour considers Robert Badinter's decision to abolish the death penalty in 1981 to be an "error".

If the announcement of the death of Robert Badinter on Friday February 9 triggered a shower of tributes from all political sides, praising the commitment of the former Minister of Justice and a talented lawyer, particularly in the context of of his greatest fight, the abolition of the death penalty, it is clear that this decision of the former Minister of Justice under François Mitterrand is not in line with the vision of repression desired by Eric Zemmour.

The former candidate for the 2022 presidential election (7.07% of the vote) spoke this Monday, February 12 in Les 4V de Télématin, on France 2. "I have disagreements with Mr. Badinter on political philosophy. I think he was the Minister of Justice who accelerated the laxity of justice. I think the abolition of the death penalty was a mistake. I think it undermined the hierarchy of sanctions ". For the president of Reconquête, the majority of French people “are in favor of it”.

A position which already contrasts with another family positioned on the right of the French political spectrum: the National Rally. Indeed, the president of the RN and head of the list in the next European elections Jordan Bardella does not question the abolition of the death penalty. He rather regrets the fact that "real life imprisonment does not exist today in French law", as he repeated on France Info this Monday morning. “There is a maximum sentence of 30 years subject to 22 years of security” he continues. This is what, in fact, differentiates the communication of Reconquest and the National Rally, that of Eric Zemmour and Jordan Bardella.

The strong man of the RN recommends establishing a real life sentence for cases such as "terrorism cases, multi-convicted criminals, particularly in cases of crime or pedophilia". “I think there are cases where, when you are convicted, given the danger you represent to society, you enter prison, you should not be able to come out,” he continues. However, as explained by the Minister of Justice Eric Dupond-Moretti on