ATP ranking: Humbert 18th, two French people in the top 20, the ranking

Thanks to his victory this weekend in Marseille, Ugo Humbert is now the new French number 1.

Ugo Humbert’s progress continues! After a great end to the year, a good Australian Open, Messin won his first title of the season during the ATP 250 in Marseille on Sunday February 11 by beating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. His victory allows him to climb three ranks in the hierarchy and find himself in 18th place in the new ATP ranking.

Semi-finalist in Dallas, Adrian Mannarino remains in the top 20 but drops to 19th place. Thanks to his career at the Open 13, Arthur Rinderknech progressed five places (89th). Arthur Cazaux (81st) and Alexandre Müller (73rd), resting this week, lost a place. No change, however, regarding the Top 10, still dominated by Novak Djokovic ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic is world number 1 at the start of this 2024 season, but the fight promises to be fierce. The ATP ranking:

The first ATP Race ranking is led by the Italian Jannik Sinner, winner of the first Grand Slam of the year 2024.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated each week taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam earns 2000 points, the finalist 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The ranking is updated every week and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added, they are compared. In other words, the player's performance in a competition in the current year is compared to that in the same competition last year. The points obtained are added to the total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking which comes out every Monday.