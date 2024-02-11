Kelvin Kiptum dies in terrible accident, police's chilling story

Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum, marathon world record holder, was killed on Sunday February 11 in a road accident.

The world of sport is in mourning this Monday after the announcement of the death of Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum, marathon record holder and recent winner of the Chicago marathon. He surprised everyone by beating this marathon world record last October for his third race. He became the first runner in history to go below the two hours and one minute mark, shattering the mark of his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge by 34 seconds since 2022. This death unfortunately echoes the brutal death of another great Kenyan marathoner, Samuel Wanjiru, at the same age in 2011, almost three years after his Olympic title in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics.

The young man died this Sunday at the age of 24 in a car accident in the town of Kaptagat, Kenya. The athlete was on board the vehicle with his trainer, Gervais Hakizimana, who was also killed, and a woman, Sharon Kosgey, who was only injured, according to police commander Peter Mulinge, cited by Nation Africa. The accident reportedly occurred in the evening, around 11 p.m. local time. Kiptum was the driver of the car, according to the same media. According to Elgeyo Marakwet District Police Commander Peter Mulinge, Kiptum lost control of his vehicle which left the road, landing in a ditch 60 meters later, before hitting a large tree which pierced the car.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the terrible loss of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana. On behalf of all of World Athletics, we send our deep condolences to their families, friends, teammates and the nation of Kenya,” reacted Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics.