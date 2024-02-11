Usher's Super Bowl halftime concert video

Let you star R

The consecration of the Chiefs and that of... Usher? This night, on the lawn of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the grand finale of the Super Bowl offered intense suspense, ending with a victory for the Chiefs, the third in five years. A highly anticipated confrontation - not only because Taylor Swift was in the stands cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce - just like the famous Super Bowl halftime concert, provided this year by the King of R

It was after a slight microphone problem that the artist performed for 13 minutes of show, joined in particular by singer Alicia Keys, dressed all in red, on the piano, to cover her hit ...If I Ain't Got You . On the staging side, Usher remained rather sober, performing his legendary dance steps surrounded by dancers, musicians or the public, in the center of the lawn at Allegiant Stadium. On stage, the artist will also have invited H.E.R., Lil Jon, and Ludacris.

A very popular concert - last year Rihanna's show was watched by 115 million viewers - which allowed Usher to cover all his biggest hits and drop his shirt or cover his song OMG... in rollerblades.