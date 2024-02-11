AC/DC announce world tour: here's everything you need to know

After days of suspense, the announcement came: AC/DC is returning to European roads for new concerts.

The announcement is out! After days - months? - suspenseful, it is once again on social networks that fans will have learned the good news: AC/DC announces a new European tour! Called The Power Up Tour, this new concert salvo will take the legendary group through several countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and England. All for 21 concerts in total, which will begin in Germany on May 17, 2024 and end in Dublin, Ireland on August 17, 2024.

AC/DC will be in concert in France, at the ParisLongchamps racecourse, on August 13, 2024. The event is doubly important since the Australian group has not performed in France since its concert at the Vélodrome stadium in Marseille in 2016. he previous year, the group had performed two evenings at the Stade de France.

In two messages published on social networks and linking to its official website, AC/DC announced that the members of the group, Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young and Matt Laug - who replaced Phil Rudd - would be joined by Chris Chaney, who will replace bassist Cliff Williams. For this new European tour, the ticket office will open this Friday, February 16.