The Victoires de la Musique 2024 or the triumph of Zaho de Sagazan

A look back at the notable moments of the evening and the winners of the Victoires de la Musique, which were held on February 9, 2024 at the Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt.

The coronation of Zaho de Sagazan. Friday February 9 took place the 39th Victoires de la Musique ceremony, at the Seine musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris. The evening, presented by the unique duo Léa Salamé and Cyril Féraud, was chaired by the singer Zazie. Among the highlights of the evening, the magnificent sequence around Bernard Lavilliers, who received a Victory of Honor for his entire career.

The 2024 Victories will also have been marked by a rare event: a tie between the two prizes for Male Artist of the Year, with which Vianney and Gazo, who are normally opposed to each other, walk away. Another notable moment of the evening, the moving tribute to Jane Birkin or the consecration of rap, which the organizers wanted to be more represented and which saw Gazo, Aya Nakamura, Damso and Yamê rewarded.

But the greatest triumph of these 39th Victoires de la Musique will remain that of Zaho de Sagazan, who leaves with four trophies - out of five nominations - for his first album, La symphonie des éclairs, awarded the Victoire de l'album and the Original song for the eponymous title. The artist won the Victory for Female Revelation and Scene of the Year.

For these 2024 Victoires de la Musique, only one category was subject to public votes: that of Original Song of the Year. Another change for this 2024 edition: the composition of the Académie des Victoires, which until now brought together 800 voters - 600 professionals from the music industry and 200 voters from the public, is now made up of 882 people, all professionals in the sector, with a better representation of live performance.