Images of rapper P. Diddy violently hitting his ex-girlfriend Cassie revealed

Images filmed by a CCTV camera show rapper Diddy physically attacking his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie. The attack took place in March 2016.

Images which highlight the accusations against Sean Combs, alias P. Diddy. The American channel CNN revealed, on Friday May 17, images from a video surveillance camera dating from March 5, 2016. The extremely violent events took place in the corridors of the InterContinental hotel in Los Angeles. We see the rapper, dressed in a simple bath towel, running to catch up with singer Cassie, his partner at the time, before throwing her to the ground and kicking her several times. Sean Combs then drags her across the floor towards another corridor of the hotel. The images show Cassie, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, trying to get up with difficulty.

On another camera, P. Diddy is also seen sitting, still in the hotel corridors, and throwing objects in Cassie's direction, even though she is no longer visible. Since this Friday evening, the images have been making the rounds on social networks. This “stomach-churning video only confirms Mr. Combs’ predatory behavior,” said Douglas Wigdor, Cassie’s attorney.

Two videos which echo the complaint filed in New York last November by Cassie Ventura. Rapper, producer, billionaire and hip-hop star, P.Diddy, has been accused of rape and physical violence by Cassie, his ex-girlfriend. The R'n'B singer filed a complaint. American justice had unveiled a 35-page file in which Casandra Ventura (Cassie's real name) recounts "deviant behavior" and "sexual and psychological violence" suffered over 13 years, between 2005 and 2018. "Mr. Combs raped Ms. Ventura in her home after she tried to leave him" in 2018, the document read.

According to the singer, Puff Daddy forced her to have sex with men paid by the rapper. She was also allegedly forced to consume drugs. And the accusations don't stop there. The American star, 17 years her senior, would have "often punched, kicked, slapped, stomped", says Cassie, who would have had "bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding". Less than 24 hours after being filed, this civil complaint was settled “amicably” without the details being known.