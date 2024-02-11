The Chiefs win a completely crazy Super Bowl, the images

At the end of an epic Super Bowl, the Chiefs won a third title in five years on the night from Sunday to Monday.

Patrick Mahomes becomes a little more legendary. Already considered one of the best quarterbacks in history, the leader of the Kansas City Chiefs wrote a new page in the history of the franchise by winning a third Super Bowl in the last 5 years. In Las Vegas and in a crazy atmosphere, the Chiefs needed overtime and an impressive comeback from Patrick Mahomes to beat the San Francisco 49ers (25-22).

The Chiefs, however, endured the match for a very long time, led by the score in the first period by San Francisco thanks in particular to a very good Brock Purdy. Kansas' first points were scored just before the break before they took the lead at the start of the second half thanks to a touchdown from Marquez Valdes-Scrantling. The end of the match was ultimately very thrilling, with Moody and Butker scoring field goals. The last named notably allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to win the extension.

Not necessarily at the level throughout the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes finally woke up by orchestrating a three-quarters of the field recovery, running in particular for 19 yards. A few minutes later, Mahomes found Rashee Rice, a first-year player, in the end zone, who caught the ball, synonymous with the winning touchdown.

With three titles, Patrick Mahomes equaled Troy Aikman, of the Dallas Cowboys (winner in the 1990s), on Sunday February 11, and continues to chase Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana, the legends of Pittsburgh and San Francisco, four times champions