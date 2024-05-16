Stores open on May 20, 2024: which businesses do not close on Pentecost Monday, a public holiday?

OPEN STORE. This Monday, May 20, 2024, Pentecost public holiday, is an opportunity to go shopping for those who are not going on a long weekend. Which supermarkets and department stores are not closing their doors?

Pentecost Monday which is celebrated this Monday, May 20, 2024, is a public holiday in the French calendar. But don't panic, this does not necessarily mean closing all stores. However, the country's economic activity is not stopping and certain brands are taking advantage of these non-working days to attract customers! Indeed, a good number of French people who do not cross the bridge will take the opportunity to go shopping.

Which supermarkets are open in the four corners of France? Linternaute.com offers you an overview of supermarkets in France, department stores and shopping centers in Paris which remain open this Monday, May 20, 2024. We also provide you with the opening hours of department stores and shopping centers open in Paris.

The majority of major brands (Carrefour, Auchan, Leclerc, Intermarché, Monoprix, etc.) are opening their doors, but it all depends on the store. Please note, for Leclerc brands, opening is done on a case-by-case basis depending on the city (find out beforehand on the website of the nearby brand). Go to this page to see the opening hours of your Castorama store. Same thing for Leroy Merlin or for the Jardiland garden centers. On the other hand, schools, CAF and even Pôle emploi have closed doors this Pentecost Monday. In Paris, tourists and fashion victims will be delighted to learn that the department stores are also opening their doors. From Printemps Haussmann to Galeries Lafayette, via the BHV. Here is all the information in detail below:

Exceptional openings are made on a case-by-case basis depending on the region of France in which you are located.

For those who plan to take advantage of this May 20 public holiday to have a little sunny shopping afternoon, know that in Paris, department stores and shopping centers will be “exceptionally” open this May 20, 2024. Here are the opening hours of these Parisian stores and shopping centers exceptionally active this May 20, 2024:

Here is the list of the main stores open in Lille, this Monday, May 20, 2024: