Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: under €770? It is possible with this promotion

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP 4. Although it was released at a fairly high price, the foldable phone from Samsung is currently enjoying excellent promotions on several recognized sites.

When we talk about a foldable phone, we naturally think of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Released a few months ago, the smartphone quickly established itself as a safe bet in this still nascent market. Despite the arrival of a few competitors (notably the Oppo N2 Flip), the Z Flip 4 is still a must in its field.

If you want to acquire the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, you will be happy to know that many promotions have been available since its release! The smartphone is much more affordable on some sites like Rakuten or Darty. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is displayed there at around 775 €.

Released for some time now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has arrived at certain merchants on promotion. Although the foldable phone is quite expensive to start with, these few reductions help to cushion its cost, and make it more affordable. If the promotions seem to mainly concern the Rakuten site for the moment, others could well follow in stride. We'll be sure to keep this article updated with the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 prices.

In the wake of the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 conference held on Wednesday August 10, 2022, Samsung revealed the release date of its new Galaxy Z Flip 4: the phone has been available since August 26. The smartphone was however directly available for pre-order on the official Samsung website and on major online sales platforms. It is now possible to find it at Fnac, Boulanger, Amazon and Darty, at its announced launch price, and pending promotions.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung was particularly anticipated, and several specialized leakers multiplied the indiscretions before its official announcement. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is well equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, one of the most powerful chips on the market and which surpasses that which equips the recent Galaxy S22.

The official presentation on August 10 also lifted the veil on the performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The FlexCam has been improved, such as the more sensitive photo sensor to improve the brightness of your shots with also optimized software processing. Samsung promises increased autonomy thanks to a 3700 mAh battery and fast charging: up to 50% in 30 minutes.

We should not expect great changes on this point. The design of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is very similar to that of its predecessor. The firm seems to have found its formula with previous editions, and the Z Flip 4 would therefore only be an improvement in the components of the phone. Samsung still promises more customization, "a thinner hinge", "more angular edges" and glass faces in contrast to the shiny metal frame.

The big advantage of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 over its big brother, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, is its price. As with previous versions, the Z Flip 4 is offered at a more affordable price than the Fold. As a reminder, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was notably launched from 1059 euros, before experiencing significant price reductions. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is offered at the following prices on the official Samsung website: