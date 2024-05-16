EuroDreams result (FDJ): the draw for Thursday May 16, 2024 [ONLINE]

EURODREAMS. For this new EuroDreams draw, La Française des jeux promised to win 20,000 euros per month for thirty years. Is there a winner?

The EuroDreams draw has revealed its winning combination. What should have been played this Thursday, May 16, 2024? Was it the 5th? The 25th ? The 42? Or 3? All EuroDreams results are available further down this page. Good to know, the draw produced a winner! However, this is not a big winner of rank 1, but a player who will receive 2,000 euros per month for five years. Are you the lucky one?

Next meeting Monday! Before that, if you are interested in a big jackpot, know that it is already possible to try your luck for Friday's Euromillions draw. Only €17 million will be at stake. Only? Yes, because this is the smallest prize pool that can be put into play. But everyone will recognize that for ordinary people, 17 million euros is still a very nice sum which should allow the eventual winner to have a rather peaceful end to life, at least on the financial side.