France team: a surprise announced, what composition against the Netherlands?

First qualifying match for Euro 2024 this Friday, March 24 for the France team.

A new era for the Blues. Friday, March 24, the French team, vice world champion in Qatar, launches its qualification campaign for Euro 2024 which will be played in Germany. For the very first meeting of these qualifications, the Blues face the toughest opponent in their pool, the Netherlands. Defeated in the quarter-finals on penalties against future world champions Argentina, the Oranje will be considered one of the nations to follow in a year's time. For this first post-World Cup meeting, France will appear at the Stade de France without Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda or Raphaël Varane. A tribute ceremony will take place just before the kick-off of the meeting also in the company of Blaise Matuidi.

What composition against the Netherlands?

For his very first composition, several certainties and some uncertainties. In the cages, Mike Maignan will be aligned. Back from injury with AC Milan, the former Lille goalkeeper is the new number 1 as Didier Deschamps said. In defense, Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté should be the new starting hinge of the Blues. But will the Blues evolve to three? For Didier Deschamps, this is no longer a priority option. "The objective remains to be more dangerous for the opponent and to maintain an interesting defensive solidity. The four-man system remains a good option," he argues. Théo Hernandez on the left and Jules Koundé on the right should therefore be the full-backs for this first match even if the very good form of Benjamin Pavard could put Didier Deschamps in doubt.

In the middle, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann as a distributor, seem to be unstoppable for the moment even if the arrival of Khephren Thuram in the group opens up new prospects. In attack, Kylian Mbappé, the new captain will be the spearhead while Kingsley Coman should take advantage of the absence of Ousmane Dembélé even if a Marcus Thuram can also have his card to play. The biggest uncertainty and a half surprise could concern the position of number 9. Top scorer for the Blues, Olivier Giroud has decided to continue the France team adventure and intends to score again. But after his good World Cup and his regularity this season, Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani could become the new number 9 holder of the Blues.

The probable composition: Maignan - Hernandez, Upamecano, Konaté, Koundé - Tchouaméni, Rabiot, Griezmann - Mbappé, Kolo Muani or Giroud, Coman or Thuram.

The next matches of the France football team will all be linked to the qualifiers for Euro 2024. France are in Group B, alongside the Netherlands, Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar. Here is the match schedule:

The next list of Didier Deschamps is scheduled for Thursday March 16 as part of the qualifications for Euro 2024.