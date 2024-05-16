Europeans 2024: these Macron voters who switch to the RN

Nearly one in two Emmanuel Macron voters planned to vote for another camp in the European elections. Some choose Jordan Bardella’s list.

Standing up as a bulwark of the National Rally, is it still a winning strategy for Emmanuel Macron's party? The delay of its head of list, Valérie Hayer, over Jordan Bardella in the 2024 European polls raises doubts. Especially since according to these polls, former voters of the head of state could well make a radically different choice during the June 9 election and vote for... Bardella.

Thus, among the supporters of Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the 2022 presidential election questioned by Cluster17 in its survey of May 11, 10% declared their intention to vote for the National Rally list on June 9. It is therefore one in 10 voters of the President of the Republic who switches to the benefit of the camp which the Macronists have sworn to block.

The National Rally is, however, not the preferred destination for those disappointed with macronism in these European elections: it is the list of the Socialist Party and Place Publique which captures the largest flow, coming from the left wing of the electorate of the head of state: 17% planned to abandon the Renaissance bulletin to cast their vote for Raphaël Glucksmann.

The right wing of the Macronist electorate of 2022 is also losing a few feathers to the Republicans: 8% of those surveyed by Cluster17 indicate that they will vote for François-Xavier Bellamy's list. In total, 48% of former supporters of the President of the Republic could turn away from Valérie Hayer's list.