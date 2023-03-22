RATP strike: traffic forecasts for Thursday March 23 in detail

RATP STRIKE MARCH 23. The circulation of metros, RER, buses and trams in the Ile-de-France region will again be disrupted this Thursday, March 23, 2023 due to a 9th strike against the pension reform. Discover line-by-line traffic forecasts.

[Updated on March 22, 2023 at 12:46 p.m.] The discontent of the RATP unions resumed with renewed vigor this Thursday, March 23, when the strike movement had run out of steam since last week. The use of 49.3 by the government prompted the RATP inter-union (CGT, FO, UNSA, CFE-CGC, CFDT and Solidaires) to join the 9th strike against the pension reform this Thursday, March 23, and well that the bill was enacted on Monday.

As a result this Thursday, March 23, 2023, all lines of the Paris metro (with the obvious exception of automated lines 1 and 14) will be "very disrupted" and one out of two RER will be in circulation on lines A and B. On the network side surface area, 80% of buses will be in circulation and 90% of trams will be in circulation. RATP management announced on its official website that "some stations will be closed" and that the list will be available today, relayed here.

For this Thursday, March 23, 2023, the Paris transport authority "plans for very disrupted traffic on the RER and Metro networks" and "almost normal traffic on the Bus and Tramway networks". "The RATP invites all travelers who have the possibility to favor teleworking or to postpone their trips", she added. Discover the line-by-line forecasts:

The movement is also renewed by the SNCF inter-union this Thursday, March 23, with heavily disrupted traffic on the rails of France. Check out the forecast below:

In addition to denouncing an "unfair, brutal and ineffective bill", as indicated in the press release of the renewable strike published by the RATP inter-union, the striking agents intend to protect their special pension scheme, which is threatened through government reform. "The interest of having a special regime is first of all to take into account the arduousness of the work. The agents are confronted with night shifts, working underground and handling toxic products", explained Bertrand Hammache, secretary general of the CGT RATP, at France 3.

Several tools are available on the Web to find out about upcoming traffic disruptions at RATP. To know the traffic status of the metro, RER, bus, tram in real time, with the stations possibly closed today, consult the RATP traffic info. For the RER, you can also follow the Twitter accounts @RERA, @RERB, @RERC, @RERD or @RERE. To follow train traffic in real time, visit the Transilien website.