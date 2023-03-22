SNCF strike: forecasts of trains in circulation this Thursday, March 23

SNCF STRIKE 23 MARCH. The first traffic forecasts for Thursday, March 23, which marks the ninth day of mobilization against the pension reform, have fallen.

[Updated March 22, 2023 at 12:26 p.m.] While disruptions still remain at the SNCF this Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with the renewal of the strike every day since March 7, tomorrow, Thursday, March 23, will be marked by a strong mobilization of the four trade union organizations of the SNCF. As a result, "traffic will be very severely disrupted on Thursday March 23, so SNCF Voyageurs renews its recommendation to travelers who can cancel or postpone their planned trips on Thursday March 23", has already announced the official SNCF website.

"The high point is expected" that day, Unsa-Ferroviaire had warned AFP. In the meantime, this Wednesday, 4 out of 5 TGV and Ouigo, 2 out of 3 TER and 3 out of 5 day Intercités (but no Intercités this night), are in circulation. And on the side of Paris suburban trains, traffic is still slightly disrupted on the RER and Transiliens. Check out the traffic forecast below:​​​​​​​

For the 9th act of national mobilization, the mobilization should be on the rise, with the use of article 49.3 by the government to pass the pension reform. The inter-union made up of GT-Cheminots, Unsa-Ferroviaire, SUD-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots, encourages SNCF agents to "act massively on March 23". "Social protest must grow and expand", announced in a press release the CGT, considering this act of the government as "yet another arm of honor to the social movement".

The detailed disruptions on the TGV, TER, RER and Transiliens are not yet known, but will be announced here around 5 p.m. If the number of TGV and Intercités canceled will be communicated this Wednesday, travelers whose train was canceled this Thursday, March 23 have already received an SMS or an email informing them.

SNCF management announced that "traffic will remain disrupted on Wednesday March 22 and should be severely disrupted on Thursday March 23". Here are the detailed SNCF traffic forecasts for March 22: