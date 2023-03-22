Rapper 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Assault: What We Know

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been rushed to hospital after being violently attacked at a gym in Florida.

American rapper 6ix9ine rushed to hospital after being violently assaulted at a Florida gym on Tuesday. According to several American media, including Variety and TMZ, the 26-year-old artist was in the sauna of the fitness club when he was beaten up by a gang of three or four men, trying, in vain, to defend himself. Several videos of the assault are circulating on social networks. "He had cuts on his face and bruises," said Lance Lazzaro, the artist's lawyer, to the specialized site Variety. According to TMZ, he would also be injured in the jaw, ribs and back.

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine or simply 6ix9ine, was not under police protection, despite his legal status. The artist has indeed obtained an early release after agreeing to collaborate with the police and testify against gang members. His membership in this ultra-violent group had earned him a two-year prison sentence in 2019. However, for the time being, the link between this case and the attack on 6ix9ine has not been established.