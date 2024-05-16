Accused of anti-Semitism, influencer Poupette Kenza attacks the government

After making anti-Semitic remarks on Instagram, the influencer found herself at the heart of the controversy. Return to the Poupette Kenza affair.

“I tell you, it’s clear and clear, I am pro-Palestinian, I do not work for any Zionist or Jewish person [...]. I have no partner, no agent who is Jewish or anything,” declared influencer Poupette Kenza in a story published Wednesday May 15 on her Instagram account followed by more than a million people. Words that quickly sparked a reaction right up to the top of the state. The interministerial delegation for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred (Dilcrah) indicated on Thursday that it had reported the video to the prosecutor.

And while the Union of Jewish Students of France (UEJF) announced on subscribers of the influencer, such comments put “Jews in danger”, the minister responsible for the fight against discrimination, Aurore Bergé, recalled on the social network that “boycotting women and men because of their identity or religion, it’s obviously illegal.” The socialist deputy Arthur Delaporte also denounced a video on illicit online.

The main person concerned had, for her part, published a new video shortly after the one at the heart of the controversy, in which she claimed to have "expressed herself poorly" and assured that she had nothing "against the Jews". That didn't stop Instagram from temporarily deactivating his account Thursday afternoon. Accessible again to everyone a few hours later, Poupette Kenza's account presented a new apology message in written form. And if the influencer admits to having committed a “serious mistake”, she insists on the fact that it was “involuntary”. Poupette Kenza also returns to the Dilcrah report, directly accusing the government. “In my opinion, it is lamentable and dangerous that the French government is using me and throwing me out to pasture for political purposes,” denounces the influencer, who deplores now facing an “unprecedented wave of hatred, violence” and also being the subject of death and rape threats.