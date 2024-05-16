Damien Abad indicted for attempted rape: what is the former minister accused of?

A year after the opening of the judicial investigation, the ex-minister was indicted for attempted rape. This is the same file that was made public in 2022, the day after his appointment to the government.

Short-lived Minister of Solidarity, Autonomy and People with Disabilities, Damien Abad was the subject, the day after his appointment to the government in June 2022, of serious accusations revealed by the press. Several media outlets, including Le Parisien and Le Monde​​​​​​​, this Thursday evening echoed a press release sent to AFP and revealed that the former minister was indicted on Thursday May 16 at Paris for attempted rape in 2010 on one of the three women who accused him of sexual violence. The 44-year-old deputy was also placed under assisted witness status for the two other cases. A more favorable status. These two other cases concern the accusations of two women who claim to have been raped by Damien Abad in 2010 and 2011.

The politician, related to Renaissance, said in the press release sent to AFP that he had "no doubt" about the fact that his "innocence" would be "confirmed" by the investigations, thus maintaining the same position than when the affair broke out. Almost a year ago, the Ain MP himself had already announced the opening of a judicial investigation against him and, in the process, "firmly" contested the accusations against him. In his June 2023 press release, whose comments Le Point reported, Damien Abad declared "wishes to be heard quickly by the investigating magistrate in order to defend himself against despicable accusations, which he firmly contests".