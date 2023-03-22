Lyon - Chelsea: time, TV channel... Match info

The Lyonnaises are entering the final stages of the Champions League, of which they are the defending champions. They will play for a place in the semi-finals against Chelsea (F).

The Lyonnaises are aiming for a ninth European title. Defending champion, the Gones will have to get rid of Chelsea (F) on Wednesday March 22 at the end of this quarter-final first leg of the Champions League. Londoners will arrive in France with great confidence. Admittedly at the top of the ranking of the first women's division, the Lyon team is closely followed by PSG (F) who were defeated twice (1-0 and 3-0) by future opponents of the French Championship .

Les Lyonnaises will have to watch out for Samantha Kerr who is in great form in England. Sonia Bompastor will have to find the keys necessary to lock this threatening attack. Chelsea (F) narrowly dominates the English championship. It is the team that has scored the most goals. But the French have already won against Chelsea. It was on penalties on August 18, 2022 during the International Champions Cup Women. In 2019 they had already faced each other in the Champions League and once again, the Lyonnaises emerged victorious in the double confrontation.

While men's football is on international break, women's club competition continues with the Champions League on Wednesday 22 March. Eight times European champions, the Lyonnaises will receive at 6:45 p.m. at Groupama Chelsea Stadium (F).

Since women's football matches are not as publicized as those of men's football, the teams have less visibility. The matches will be broadcast via channels such as YouTube or DAZN

There are two possibilities to follow the match between Lyon (W) and Chelsea (W). The first is free with YouTube which will broadcast the entire meeting in streaming. The second is paying with DAZN which is a sports streaming service.

Wendie Renard will obviously wear the captain's armband during this Champions League quarter-final. The emblematic defender of the Blue will be supported by Gilles. In front of the Gones should rely on Eugénie Le Sommer. England manager Emma Hayes is also expected to field her eleven guy in France.