Death of Emmanuelle: what had become of the singer of "Premiers Baisers"?

Emmanuelle Mottaz, who performed the theme song for the AB productions series, "Premiers Baisers", has died at 59.

She had marked a whole generation of teenagers: the singer Emmanuelle, interpreter of the song of the credits of the series of AB productions First kisses, died, at only 59 years old, announced Tuesday evening March 21 the producer Jean-Luc Azoulay, who had launched it and created the sitcom. "Emmanuelle has left us. Immense sadness. She will forever be in our hearts," he wrote on social media. A key figure in Club Dorothée, she was particularly popular in the 80s, thanks to several songs, such as Premiers Baisers, but also Nothing but you to put me to sleep.

After her success in Club Dorothée, Emmanuelle was more discreet on the media scene, despite a few appearances and musical outings in the 90s. Finally, it was as a screenwriter for AB productions that she distinguished herself. , writing in particular several episodes of Hélène and the boys or Holidays of love. Emmanuelle lived between Paris and Ibiza and has also tried her hand at photography in recent years.

In his very short press release announcing the death of singer Emmanuelle, producer Jean-Luc Azoulay wrote: "Emmanuelle has left us. Immense sadness. She will always remain in our hearts", without specifying the causes of the death of the singer, who was only 59 years old.