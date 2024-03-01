Euromillions result (FDJ): the draw for Friday March 1, 2024 [ONLINE]

EUROMILLIONS. For this last Euromillions draw of the week, 39 million euros were promised to whoever found the day's results. Was there a clear winner?

Thirty-nine million euros. There you have it, a hell of a lot of money! This Friday, March 1, 2024, La Française des jeux and its European counterparts offered to win the equivalent of 32.5 million baguettes, 4,100,000 cinema tickets or, perhaps more tellingly, 30,000 minimum wage, i.e. 2,500 years of minimum income. Compared to such a jackpot, your annual salary looks like... pocket money! In any case, we now know the Euromillions result of the day, whether it is the winning combination or the My Million code which allows you to win a million euros. Find all the results below:

Next meeting Tuesday. 49 million euros will therefore be at stake. As with each Euromillions draw, players will have until 8:15 p.m. to try their luck, whether at a point of sale (provided that the one near you is still open at this time, of course) or on the Française des jeux website. The grid is sold for 2.50 euros. Enough to multiply your stake by 19.6 million in the event of a victory! On paper, it's certain: you couldn't ask for a better investment. However, to win the jackpot, a player cannot simply try his luck and quietly wait for the results of the Euromillions. Incredible luck and good karma are indeed more than necessary!