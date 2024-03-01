Conditioned RSA: here is the list of the 29 new departments concerned

Already implemented in 18 departments over the past year, the experiment with conditioned RSA will be extended in 2024 to 29 other departments.

Aisne, Aveyron, Bouches-du-Rhône, Côte-d'Or, Creuse, Eure, Ille-et-Vilaine, Loire-Atlantique, Loiret, Mayenne, North , Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Réunion, Seine-Saint-Denis, Somme, Vosges, Yonne and Yvelines. These 18 departments have been experimenting with RSA under conditions for a year now. Traveling in the Vosges this Friday, March 1, the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, announced that the experiment would be extended in 2024 to 47 territories.

No less than 29 departments will therefore join the system, the generalization of which to the entire territory is hoped by the executive for 2025. The 29 new departments are: Haute-Savoie, Rhône, Allier, Cantal, Territoire de Belfort, Haute-Saône, Saône-et-Loire, Finistère, Loir-et-Cher, Cher, Eure-et-Loir, Meuse, Haut-Rhin, Bas-Rhin, Ardennes, Marne, Pas-de-Calais, Oise, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne, Manche, Seine-Maritime, Charente- Maritime, Vienne, Alpes-Maritimes, Vaucluse, Sarthe and Guadeloupe, lists France Bleu.

With these thirty new departments, almost half of the territory will participate in this full-scale test. The so-called conditional RSA system means in concrete terms that the beneficiaries of active solidarity income identified in these different territories will now have to follow intensive support of 15 to 20 hours per week in the form of immersion and in-company training for example, or accompanied social approach, collective workshops, civic activity, support for business creation, or even integration into an integration project, as relayed by Le Monde at the end of 2022, in order to be able to continue to receive their allowance. The objective is, of course, to gradually bring them back to employment. Le Figaro specifies for its part that the previously mentioned departments will not necessarily extend the experiment to their entire territory. It is possible that some are confined to an urban area, for example.