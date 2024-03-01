Cleaning roller shutters is easy with this natural product and now is the perfect time to do it!

A natural and inexpensive product perfectly fulfills this upcoming spring task: cleaning roller shutters. Made of PVC or wood, the roller shutters will be like new after this little passage.

Overall, there will be little rain according to Météo-France at the start of March, a period which is starting to smell like the arrival of spring and with it, the time for major cleanings! Among the often overlooked but crucial tasks is cleaning blinds and roller shutters. So now is the right time: after braving the bad weather and the cold of winter, these practical accessories in our homes deserve special attention to regain their shine but also retain all their functionality. Nothing worse than a roller shutter blocked by dirt and wear...

Whether your roller shutters are PVC or aluminum, the cleaning method remains the same, but requires a gentle approach to avoid unwanted scratches. Forget chemicals and abrasive products which, in addition to being harmful to the environment and health, can damage the surface of your shutters. The solution ? Opt for soft tools such as microfiber cloths, a non-abrasive sponge, or even a mop, and favor natural cleaners such as black soap or Marseille soap. Black soap allows you to obtain excellent results on any type of roller shutter. This simple to use and inexpensive product is therefore particularly recommended for spring cleaning.

How to do ? Start by using a microfiber cloth to remove dust. Then, using a damp microfiber cloth dipped in warm water, gently clean each blade as well as the case and slides. For more stubborn stains, black soap is your ally. You can even spray this natural product directly on the shutters before cleaning the interior and exterior.

It is important not to completely close the roller shutter when cleaning to better reach the mold embedded between the slats. Leaving small visible holes allows the cloth to better capture dirt. Once finished cleaning, be sure to dry the surfaces completely with a dry mop so as not to leave any moisture behind.

To facilitate this sometimes arduous task, especially for shutters located at height, the use of brushes with telescopic handles is recommended. Again, choose a soft-bristled brush to avoid scratching the PVC and saturate it with your cleaning mixture before gently cleaning all parts of the shutter.

The frequency of cleaning roller shutters is not set in stone, but a thorough cleaning two to three times a year should be enough to maintain their appearance and functionality. You can also monitor their condition after severe weather or in late spring after pollination periods. By adopting this technique and favoring natural products, you will contribute to the longevity of your roller shutters without considerable effort or exorbitant cost.