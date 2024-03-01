Penultimate day at the Agricultural Show, this Saturday March 2 is marked by the visit of Valérie Hayer. The head of the presidential party Renaissance, from a family of farmers, is trying to regain the sympathy of the agricultural community. Furthermore, the mobilizations led by agricultural unions are coming to an end.
Angry farmers: Valérie Hayer, head of the Renaissance list for the Europeans, to reconquer the agricultural sector
