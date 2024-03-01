Strade Bianche 2024: time, channel, how to follow the race live?

Who will succeed Tom Pidcock on the Italian white paths? The Briton won the Strade Bianche solo last year.

Before Milan San Remo and the Tirreno Adriatico, the Strade Bianche traditionally launch the races in March on the other side of the Alps. On these characteristic white paths, the race has managed to carve out a special place for itself in the calendar, so much so that some already consider it a sixth Monument, despite its very young existence. The very special roads around the city of Siena offer spectacular scenarios every year, with long-distance escapes and distant attacks.

During the 2023 edition, the British Tom Pidcock, specialist in mountain biking and classics, won solo after a big number. Like Tadej Pogacar in 2022, the rider from the Ineos Grenadiers team left alone 50km from the finish. Matej Mohoric, Tiesj Benoot, Attila Valter and Valentin Madouas tried to come back on the rider, but they all came up against an unbeatable opponent this year.

For the 2024 edition, Tom Pidcock will be there again with his main rival, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, the big favorite for the race. Among the other names to check, we will follow on the French side Lenny Martinez, winner of the Trofeo Laigueglia, Christophe Laporte, Valentin Madouas, Romain Grégoire and even Julian Alaphilippe. Lennert Van Eetvelt, the young nugget, Mohoric, Sepp Kuss, Richard Carapaz, Ben Healy, Alberto Bettiol, Simon Yates, Tom Skjuins, Michal Kwiatkowski, Tim Wellens could also do well.

The Italian race will be followed exclusively on Eurosport 2.

You can follow the race from 2 p.m. with the opening of international broadcasting.

On March 4, 2023, the 17th edition of the Strade Bianche took place. Only one Frenchman has so far won this race. This is Julian Alaphilippe.