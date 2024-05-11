Working for Cristiano Ronaldo is possible - Several positions are offered and the remuneration is known

The Portuguese star is developing his business and offering several positions.

It's a job advert that leaves no doubt about the identity of the owner... Cristiano Ronaldo has had a nickname for many years, "CR7", and the acronym has transformed over the years into real brand. Fashion, but also gyms, mineral water... The football star has created a real business model around his image and has been preparing his post-career for many years.

It is in this context that the former Real Madrid star, who still plays on the pitch with the Saudi club Al-Nassr, diversified his investments a little more and chose the hotel sector as a new source of income. The Portuguese owns shares in a chain called “Pestana CR7” which has several establishments. Hotels have opened in Lisbon, Marrakech but also in Madrid, the city where Cristiano Ronaldo lived for more than 10 years to play under the colors of the prestigious Real Madrid.

This latest hotel in Madrid is recruiting and several advertisements have recently been spotted on job sites! Among the offers offered are various jobs such as manager but also valet or waiter for the establishment located on the famous Gran Via, one of the main arteries of the Spanish capital and close to the royal palace. The announcements include a lot of information including that of the proposed annual remuneration. The salaries displayed vary between 24,000 and 30,000 euros per year. The salary is higher for the manager offer without the annual remuneration being more precisely indicated.

These are mainly permanent positions which also include exceptional bonuses. The published announcement specifies that the best employee of the quarter receives a bonus worth 500 euros, the best employee of the year receives another bonus of 500 euros, and that everyone benefits from leave on their birthday and 30 days of vacation per year. The only prerequisite is fluency in English, in addition to Spanish of course! Note that this salary corresponds to the average salary in Madrid, a Spanish city where the cost of living remains lower than that in France...