Massif central: return of snow this weekend, two departments placed on orange vigilance

Sunday March 3 morning, two departments of the Massif Central will be placed on orange “snow-ice” vigilance by Météo France. Up to 30 centimeters are expected.

The news should delight skiers. While zones A and B are still enjoying the winter school holidays, snow is expected to make a comeback this weekend. In a vigilance bulletin published this Saturday, March 2, Météo-France announced that the departments of Massif Central, Loire and Haute-Loire, will be placed on orange “snow-ice” vigilance from Sunday morning, relays franceinfo.

Indeed, “a new disturbance is approaching the north-west of the country this Saturday morning. It will slowly move eastwards over the weekend with a spectacular lowering of the rain/snow limit on Sunday,” said the meteorological service. and climatic depending on the site.

Unlike the Vosges or the Jura, where there is a very poor snowfall, reports Actu.fr, at 1,000 meters above sea level, in the Massif Central, the Montagnards can already enjoy the lovely snow cover. On Sunday, March 3, an additional 5 to 10 centimeters of snow is expected at lower elevations and up to 30 centimeters at 1,000 meters above sea level. The Southern Alps and the Pyrenees will not be spared.

However, for the season, snow cover generally remains in deficit for the season below 1500 meters, everywhere in France.