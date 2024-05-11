Up to 450 euros fine if not insured! Too few people know the law regarding these animals

Owners of these dog breeds must take out insurance, otherwise beware of a fine!

Owning a pet involves a lot of investment on the part of the owners. While some animals are more independent, like cats, others require a much higher level of attention. Dogs are particularly part of this category. According to 2022 figures from I-Cad (Identification of Domestic Carnivores in France), France lists 817,480 dogs in total, making dogs the second most common pet in the country after cats.

There are a multitude of dog breeds, according to the I-Cad report, the three most common breeds in France are the Border collie, the Australian Shepherd and the Chihuahua. Each breed has its specificities – character, diet, care – and attracts very different owner profiles. Generally speaking, dog owners are concerned about the well-being of their animal and are increasingly turning to insurance in order to reduce the cost of veterinary fees which can quickly become very high. In most cases, insuring your pet is not an obligation. However, special regulations apply to breeds of dogs said to be “likely to be dangerous”.

The law distinguishes two categories of dogs subject to specific legislation. The first category concerns "attack dogs" which refers to the American Staffordshire terrier (commonly called pit bulls), the Mastiff (commonly called boerbulls) and the Tosa. The second category concerns "guard and defense dogs" which includes the American Staffordshire terrier, the Rottweiler and again the Tosa. All these breeds are subject to compulsory insurance.

As the Service-Public website explains, “a civil liability insurance contract is required for 1st and 2nd category dogs. In the absence of insurance, you incur a fine of a maximum amount of 450 euros. " In detail, the law stipulates that the owners of a dog of these breeds are “responsible for material and bodily damage” that the animal may cause. This responsibility applies when the dog is under supervision and even if it has escaped or been lost. As Service-Public indicates, it is likely that home insurance includes a “civil liability guarantee” to cover compensation costs. The site adds that in the absence of insurance, the owner of the animal must compensate the damage caused by the dog himself.

Beyond insurance, the regulations surrounding these dog breeds cover many other points. Starting with acquisition. In fact, only adults can own one of the breeds belonging to these two categories. For breeds in the first group, "attack dogs", the animal must be sterilized; otherwise, this represents an offense punishable by 6 months in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros. A measure which does not apply to breeds in the second category of “guard and defense dogs”.

Future owners must also undergo a day of training to certify the ability to own such a dog. To which is added the obligation to have a detention permit issued by the town hall. The animal must also pass a behavioral assessment to determine its level of dangerousness on a 4-level scale. An evaluation to be repeated according to the level assigned. In public places, these dogs must be kept on a leash with a muzzle.