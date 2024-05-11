Illegal rave party in Maine-et-Loire: a man is dead

The man was around thirty years old. He died of cardio-respiratory arrest this Sunday, May 12.

During the undeclared rave party which had been in progress since Thursday in Parnay, near Saumur, a man died this Sunday, May 12 in the morning, according to information from the Maine-et-Loire prefecture, in a press release.

At midday on Sunday, the event ended and the majority of participants left the site. There were 10,000 revelers according to the prefecture. They came from all over France. Local authorities were taken by surprise. A prefectural decree prohibited festive gatherings during this Ascension Bridge. When leaving the premises, each party-goer had to pay a fine of 135 euros.

According to the prefecture, there was no drinking water or sanitation. This is private agricultural land, located in vineyards near a wood. A temporary water point was installed by the authorities on Friday May 10, more than 24 hours after the start of the rave party. At least 200 people were treated by rescuers and firefighters present on the site, 10 were admitted to hospital. “The work of law enforcement and emergency services has secured a red axis allowing the evacuation of emergencies,” explained the prefecture on Saturday May 11.

A judicial investigation was opened by the public prosecutor of Saumur. “The identity [of the victim] could not be established,” according to sub-prefect Christophe Carole. Despite the very rapid intervention of emergency services, the man died on the site.