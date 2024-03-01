Olympic Games: 7 months in prison for the thief of the computer containing the security plans for Paris

The suspect in the theft of a computer containing plans to secure Paris for the Olympic Games was sentenced to 7 months in prison on Friday March 1st.

A wave of panic hit Paris town hall at the start of the week. An employee had his work computer stolen, which contained plans for securing the capital during the 2024 Olympic Games. The investigation, carried out vigorously, led to the arrest of a suspect on Thursday February 29, by the regional transport security investigators, the Paris prosecutor's office told BFMTV.

According to information from the continuous news channel, the man, tried in immediate appearance on Friday March 1, was sentenced to 7 months in prison for "theft committed in a vehicle used for the transport of passengers", "receiving of property resulting from a theft" and "refusal to hand over his telephone code to the judicial authorities".

He had stolen the bag of an engineer, an employee of the Paris town hall, on Monday February 26, from a train at the Gare du Nord station. The victim of the theft filed a complaint the same evening at the police station in the 10th arrondissement of Paris.

In the stolen bag, the employee in question stored his computer and two USB keys. Concerns were mainly focused on the latter since the computer was password protected. But according to BFMTV and the Paris town hall, one only contained personal data and the other, unencrypted and whose theft worried the engineer more, only contained "notes related to traffic in Paris during the Olympic Games, not on sensitive security devices."