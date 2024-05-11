Paris: a dismembered corpse discovered in a suitcase

Under the Austerlitz bridge, in the 12th arrondissement, firefighters made a macabre discovery during the night of Saturday to Sunday, May 12. They found a body in a suitcase.

During the night of Saturday May 11 to Sunday May 12, in Paris, firefighters discovered a body under the Austerlitz bridge, in the 12th arrondissement. It was civil protection agents and firefighters who discovered him in a burned suitcase, according to information from Actu 17.

The police made the first observations on site. Around midnight, a trash fire was reported by civil protection agents. After controlling the fire, firefighters discovered the suitcase in question around two in the morning. After alerting the police, a security perimeter was set up. The DPJ (judicial police district) dispatched its investigators, as did those from the criminal brigade of the Paris judicial police and technicians from the scientific police. The findings took a long time.

In the suitcase there are several body parts. Some would be missing. An autopsy is expected to take place. No information was given regarding the identity of the body. We also don't know his gender. The criminal brigade of the Paris judicial police is responsible for the investigation which was opened for “murder”.