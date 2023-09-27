Death of Catherine Lachens: what illness did the actress who appeared in Scènes de Ménage suffer from?

A true figure of French comedies in the 70s and 80s, Catherine Lachens died on Wednesday September 27, 2023 at the age of 78. She had been battling cancer for several months.

The Scènes de Ménage series is once again in mourning. Just a few months after the death of Marion Game, which occurred last March, Gérard Hernandez lost another of his partners. Catherine Lachens died on Wednesday September 27, 2023. Aged 78, she who was born on September 2, 1945 in Boulogne-Billancourt, died of cancer "against which she had been fighting for several months", informed his entourage to the AFP, which Le Figaro echoes. The actress was hospitalized in Paris.

If Catherine Lachens had only played a very small role in the famous M6 series, playing Évelyne, the prostitute friend of Huguette (Marion Game) and Raymond (Gérard Hernandez), the actress leaves behind a filmography that does not has nothing to envy of the greatest. A figure in comedies in the 70s and 80s, during her career she filmed with big names in the 7th art such as Georges Lautner, Yves Boisset and Jacques Deray.

His filmography includes classics like Cop or Rogue by Georges Lautner and I’m shy but I take care of myself directed by Pierre Richard. In 1995, she lent her features to Fabienne, the boss of Sopha in Gazon maudit by Josiane Balasko. The following year, she also seduced the public with her role as the director of the marriage agency in Les Bidochon by Serge Korber.