A new tax could emerge and 3 million households would be affected

Some French people could see the amount of their taxes increase in the years to come.

It's a sentence buried in the middle of a 225-page report that could cause a stir: the proposal to create a new tax. While the government insists that it has reduced (and will continue to do so) the deductions made by the tax authorities, two deputies, Jean-Paul Mattei (MoDem) and Nicolas Sansu (Communist Party), have submitted the idea of ​​creating taxation on a European scale, therefore in France in particular, to contribute to financing the ecological transition.

But for them there is no question of the entire population putting their hands in their pockets. “Everyone must contribute (to tax, editor’s note) according to their respective abilities and, today, this is not the case,” the PCF elected official justified on Franceinfo. In France, the proposal targets 3 million clearly identified taxpayers: this would be the 10% of the richest households in the country. But who is one of them?

INSEE work, published in January 2023, makes it possible to more precisely identify the people targeted. These would be those with gross total assets of at least €716,300. This takes into account financial assets (bank accounts whatever they may be), real estate assets, professional assets, but also material assets, called residual assets (car, household equipment, jewelry, works of art). , other valuables, etc.).

Once identified, these people would have to pay a 5% tax only on their financial assets. This represents around 20% of the total assets. Real estate and any other assets would therefore be excluded from the calculation.

Thus, taxation would only be based on the amounts held in the bank. These vary enormously even within the richest 10%: around €140,000 on average for the lower bracket of the wealthiest, compared to around €600,000 for the upper bracket. Amounts which do not take into account the remaining credits to be paid. 5% of these amounts would amount to paying between €7 and €30,000 per taxpayer, per year.

In March 2023, the idea of ​​taxation to finance the ecological transition had already been put forward but Bruno Le Maire firmly refuted the proposal: "tax is not the solution", he said. The Minister of the Economy now seems more open to discussion. All that remains is to take it to a European scale. Suffice to say that this new tax should not see the light of day for a while (at least).