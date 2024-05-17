For Mother's Day, Chuck Norris shares 8 longevity secrets from his 100-year-old mom. And it’s muscular!

At 84, Chuck Norris still honors his 100-year-old mother on Mother's Day. He has just published 8 life principles that have ensured his longevity...

On the occasion of his mother's 103rd birthday and a few days before Mother's Day in the United States, Chuck Norris published a long article to pay tribute to her on the very conservative site WorldNetDaily (WND). Aged 84 himself, the martial arts icon and famous character on TF1's Sunday afternoons, revealed the eight principles of life which, according to him, contributed to the longevity and happiness of his father. These principles were distilled amid references to Donald Trump and the Bible, parables not always very easy to understand and long moral lessons about work, the need to take charge of oneself without expecting anything from the State, family, openness to others... All without forgetting the nostalgia of this time when the church played a central role in society.

Chuck Norris first recalled the importance of never being surprised by difficulties. According to him, his mother always had a resilient attitude in the face of hardship as well as an ability to combat worry and get back to basics during difficult times, notably during the Great Depression. Humility and the willingness to work are other lessons to learn according to him. His mother, who lived in poverty during the 1930s, always valued all work as good work.

Another of Mama Norris's secrets lies in love and human relationships. Norris emphasizes how much his mother valued family and friends, viewing these connections as invaluable wealth, despite material poverty. Helping others is also a crucial point according to the former Texas Ranger. He recounts how, even during periods of great precariousness, his mother never stopped extending a generous hand to those in need. A generosity essential to a fulfilled life.

Faith, finally, played a central role in the life of Chuck Norris' mother and is even mentioned twice. The Norris family has always been deeply rooted in its faith community, and “looking to the Lord for help” is thus the seventh principle. “Continue to persevere in prayer” is the eighth and final principle mentioned and would allow “overcoming obstacles and maintaining hope in the face of adversity”. The important thing is to believe in it obviously.

The advice given by “Mother Norris” sums up her philosophy of life well. Of course, then it's up to you:

Chuck Norris concludes with nuance: "This is how we can make America great again! Guaranteed!!". The last message will obviously be to his mother: "Mom, I don't know what's harder to believe: that you're 103 years old or that you have a son who is 84 years old! Either way, I'm so grateful that you are my mother I always have been. We have been through hard times in this life, and we are still strong, because of you.”