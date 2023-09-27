Only true Disney song experts will do this quiz flawlessly.

Many people can boast of knowing the great Disney classics... But how many of you remember the exact words to the songs? Attention, expert level quiz.

Are you sure you know the lyrics to Disney songs? Those that rocked our childhood and continue to make young and old alike hum... Since the beginnings of the house with round ears, with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Cinderella (1950) or Mary Poppins (1964), up to recent musical successes like Frozen (2013), Vaiana, the Legend of the End of the World (2016) or Coco (2017), the lyrics of these songs have made entire generations sing along. Sometimes even, always as an adult.

A Disney quiz also cannot do without cult films from the Disney company, such as The Aristocats (1970), The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Lion King (1994), Hercules (1997) , or even Mulan (1998). But are you really an expert on the lyrics of the most famous Disney songs? Ready for the challenge ? Test your knowledge in our quiz below:

In this quiz, we find some of the most cult songs from equally famous Disney films. We owe these pieces to great composers like Hans Zimmer (The Lion King), Alan Menken (Hercules, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, The Little Mermaid), Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin ), or even Franck Churchill (Snow White, Peter Pan, Bambi).

So many names have contributed to making Disney, its films and their music, timeless classics, in the original versions as well as in their French translations. Especially since some of these animated films have been brought up to date with several live-action adaptations, such as Beauty and the Beast (2017), The Lion King (2019), Mulan (2020) or La Petite mermaid (2023).