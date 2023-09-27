Pierre Arditi's malaise: a dreaded stroke, the actor hospitalized in absolute emergency

Pierre Arditi fell victim to illness during a performance on Wednesday September 27 evening. His partner Muriel Robin was the first to react, according to Le Point. The 78-year-old actor was admitted to hospital in absolute emergency with suspected stroke, relays BFMTV.

Fright at the Edward VII Theater this Wednesday evening! While Pierre Arditi and Muriel Robin were on stage to perform Samuel Benchetrit's new play, the 78-year-old actor felt unwell, revealed the production reported by BFM TV. The performance had started 20 minutes earlier. Very quickly, the curtain was drawn and the theater management chose to evacuate the spectators from the premises, indicating that the performance was officially canceled.

The firefighters as well as the Samu quickly arrived on site, reports Le Point, which specifies that, according to its information, Muriel Robin would have been the first to react to the unusual behavior of Pierre Arditi. She was the one who asked for the curtain to be lowered. “After two or three minutes when we saw Muriel Robin a little panicked, we understood that something serious was happening,” confirms a spectator to BFM TV. And added: "People didn't believe it because there was a gag at the start of the evening and after a few minutes we went from collective amusement to sadness."

Late Wednesday evening, the 24-hour news channel affirmed that Pierre Arditi had been admitted in absolute emergency to the Lariboisière hospital, in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. There was talk of a “suspected stroke”. However, the actor's vital prognosis would not be compromised. Earlier, BFM TV reported that the actor had been taken to hospital “conscious”.

Muriel Robin and Pierre Arditi have been playing “Lapin” by Samuel Benchetrit since September 21, at the Édouard VII theater in Paris. "Every Monday, spring break evening, Muriel Robin goes to Pierre Arditi to spend the evening with him. Like every Monday, they share a dinner and enjoy their friendship. But this evening, for the first time, they go realize that they are not alone... but much more...", indicates the synopsis of the play on the Internet.