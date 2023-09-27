This cult reality TV from the 2000s will be entitled to its series adaptation, the casting is already known

Prime Video is developing a new series, entitled “Trash”, which takes viewers behind the scenes of a former successful French reality show. The casting has been revealed.

Some series projects are more surprising than others. Last June, we learned that Prime Video had decided to launch a television series behind the scenes of a French reality show well known to the public. Filming began this Monday, September 25, with the casting revealed this week by Le Parisien.

“Trash” will take subscribers of the Amazon streaming platform behind the scenes of “Loft Story”. This reality show was a real phenomenon when it was launched in 2001 on M6, and had propelled certain closeted candidates, like Loana, into the spotlight.

This series will not tell what we already saw in the early 2000s on M6, but will also highlight the creators of the reality show that has become cult, and the teams behind the camera.

The production, created by Mathieu Rumani and Nicolas Slomka, to whom we owe “Family Business”, had to find the actors who would play the Loft candidates. Marie Colomb, main actress in the mini-series “Laëtitia”, was chosen to play Loana, according to information from Le Parisien. The names of the actors playing the other “lofters” are not yet known.

Other actors will play shadowy faces from Loft Story. Anaïde Rozam, seen in “Family Business” or more recently “Les Miens”, will play a character inspired by Alexia Laroche-Joubert, producer of the program. César Domboy, seen in “Rogue Heroes” or “Outlander”, will play a member of the production. For his part, actor Sami Outalbali, recently seen in “B.R.I.” or “Sex Education”, will play a casting manager.

“Trash” is currently filming. Shooting began on September 25, and will last two months, notably at the Cité du cinéma in Saint-Denis. The release date of the series on Prime Video is not yet known.