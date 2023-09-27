Keyboard shortcuts also exist for mobile phones and this is the most useful one I know

Smartphones are often referred to as little pocket computers, but did you know that they also have shortcuts? One of them makes your life a lot easier...

Smartphones are increasingly becoming essential companions in our daily lives. Some of them can even replace our computers with their advanced functions, their foldable screen or their compatibility with an external screen. But did you know that our iPhones and Android smartphones also have several shortcuts that can make your life easier? There is one in particular which is quite little known but which seems most useful to me when you type text in an SMS message, on WhatsApp or by email and which deserves to be shared.

Who has never sweated profusely while trying to correct a misspelled word or when their fingers accidentally slipped on the keys? When you realize that an unwanted character has slipped into the middle of a word that is itself buried in the middle of a long message, going back and landing the cursor right in the right place often proves very complicated . Except perhaps for the rare people with magical fingers.

The shortcut in question is precisely designed for this type of recurring situation in messaging applications, but also in an online chat or on social networks. It is available on a very wide range of mobiles but is yet unknown to most smartphone users.

If several people already know which shortcut I'm talking about (hint: it concerns the SPACE bar), they will be able to testify to the great usefulness of the latter in a very specific case. In order to use this shortcut, you must be in an application that displays your smartphone keyboard. Then hold the SPACE bar for a few seconds with your finger and slide it to the left or right. You will then be able to move with great precision within the text you were typing! A very practical function for going back without deleting everything you have previously written.

Of course, it is also possible to touch your text directly, but this option is often very imprecise (especially if you have slightly thick fingers). Holding the SPACE bar gives you more precise control over your cursor position and works on both iPhone and Android phone.

Be careful though: if you have a keyboard that you have downloaded to your phone, it may not have this option. The keyboards integrated into the iPhone and Android smartphones such as iMessage, SwiftKey or GBoard are, however, compatible with this shortcut.