Gen V: a trashy superhero series that will please fans of The Boys

The spin-off of the series “The Boys” is released on Prime Video this Friday, September 29, 2023. We have seen the first three episodes of “Gen V”, here is our review.

The “sups” are back. Fans of “The Boys” can discover its spin-off, “Gen V”, starting September 29, 2023. Prime Video is putting the first three episodes of the season online this Friday, before offering one episode per week. The Internet user was able to see the first three episodes, here is our review without spoilers.

The first three episodes of “Gen V” will definitely please fans of the parent series. All the elements that make up the DNA of “The Boys” come together for an always explosive cocktail: hemoglobin explosions, graphic sexual scenes, depravity and irreverence are on the menu.

The major difference with the first series is its universe: here we follow a new generation of superheroes who are training at Godolkin University. The style of “The Boys” is therefore modeled on themes that will appeal to younger people, namely the quest for popularity or good grades. The series thus explores many more intimate themes through the powers of each person. “Gen V” certainly has things to tell, but nothing very original for anyone familiar with the teen series.

The first episode is devilishly effective in establishing the characters, the stakes of each, the excess and the intrigues of this first season. Fans of “The Boys” will certainly be delighted by the references and cameos, while others will still be able to understand what is going on. However, if the first episode is explosive and surprising, the following two are more boring and less fun.

If you like “The Boys,” you’ll definitely like “Gen V.” If you don't (yet) know this universe, still give this series a chance, which has undeniable qualities to offer good weekly entertainment. We are waiting to see if the series finds its cruising speed.