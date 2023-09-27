80% of cars are stolen in seconds, here's how to protect yourself without spending 1 euro

A new process that is very popular this summer allows criminals to steal a car in record time and without committing the slightest break-in.

Fast and discreet. Today, in less than a minute and without breaking anything, car thieves are able to steal the latest models which they then resell like hotcakes. It seems like a long time ago when criminals needed a crowbar, a screwdriver or even force on the door to get inside a vehicle. The methods are becoming more and more sophisticated, like the fashionable one which caused a record number of thefts during the summer.

Several surveillance cameras, most often installed in private homes, have filmed this new technique, used in 80% of car theft cases from now on. Each time, the criminals come in pairs and attack a car parked near a house. One of the two thugs approaches the entrance to the house with a small electronic box to capture the signal from the vehicle key located inside the home. Once intercepted, the signal is transmitted to another box that the accomplice sticks to the car door and which will simulate the presence of the key. In a few seconds, and without making a sound, the door is unlocked and the thugs can break into the car and start it.

According to the company Coyote, which specializes in driving assistance, this modus operandi has become viral among criminals and the number of stolen vehicles jumped by nearly 50% this summer, with a peak of 100% during the month of august ! Also, two-thirds of stolen cars are SUVs, full of electronics and therefore easier to hack. Very fashionable, these family models quickly find buyers. To avoid waking up without a car, there are several ways to protect yourself. The most effective is to store your car in your garage, but not all motorists have one or do not have enough space to do so if the household has two vehicles for example.

If you are forced to leave a car sleeping outside, the best thing to do is to keep your keys as far away from the door and windows as possible to prevent thieves from picking up the signal. The best way to completely jam the signal is to store them in a box, lined with aluminum for example. It costs nothing and can avoid a lot of mishaps. And if you really want to increase the security of your vehicle, you can buy an anti-theft rod - they are available on the market from 25-30 euros - to lock the steering wheel. This can discourage thieves and cause them to look elsewhere.