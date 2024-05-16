'It was terrifying': This Bridgerton actress opens up about season 3's biggest challenge

Netflix subscribers are eagerly awaiting the release of season 3 of “The Bridgerton Chronicles”. Before its release, this actress spoke about this grueling challenge during filming.

Fans' patience will soon have paid off: The chronicle of Bridgerton, Netflix's phenomenon and ultra-popular series, is returning soon for a new season. From May 16, fans will be able to discover the first burst of episodes which features the love story of another member of the siblings: Colin (Luke Newton), the third child. The latter will (finally!) succumb to the charm of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), whom he ignored for many years. But the latter, who is none other than the author of scandal columns Lady Whistledown, is determined to find a husband after the latter publicly humiliated her at the end of season 2.

As you might expect, this new season of The Bridgerton Chronicles promises many twists and turns, an epic new love story, lots of drama... and steamy scenes, which have made the Netflix series a trademark . And filming the star couple (which changes every season) is not necessarily easy for the actors.

In a promotional video shared on Netflix's social networks on March 26, lead actress Nicola Coughlan spoke about the upcoming episodes. She notably revealed her concerns before filming this season's "sexy scenes": "That was the first thing I thought about, I said to myself, 'Oh my god, we're really far from my zone of comfort'". And to specify: "it's terrifying, we're very vulnerable. But fortunately, playing these scenes with Luke [Newton, editor's note] made things easier, because we already knew each other", after having filmed seasons 1 and 2. Despite everything, the 37-year-old actress admitted that she would watch these scenes...with her hands in front of her eyes!

The return of The Bridgerton Chronicles is particularly anticipated. The pseudo-historical romantic series (great liberties are taken with reality) is a Netflix guilty pleasure that is devoured like a very tart candy.

And subscribers are systematically there to discover the Bridgerton romances: the first two seasons are among the most popular English-speaking series on the platform (4th and 9th place respectively), with an average of around 100 million views. The Bridgerton Chronicles returns for its third season on May 16 (Part 1) and June 13 (Part 2).