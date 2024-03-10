Mylène Farmer announces a new album... of remixes

No respite for fans of Mylène Farmer, who announces the release, next month, of a new record.

For fans of Mylène Farmer, this is a good time: the singer announces the release of a new album! Called Remix XL, this disc will be released on April 19. As its name suggested, this project will be made up of covers of his greatest songs, from Libertine to Sans contrefaçon via Désenchantée or Pourvu qu'elles sont éclairs. In total, 21 songs benefited from this rework.

Among the artists to have taken part in the remix game, the cream of the French electro scene, from Arnaud Rebotini to Feder via The Avener, Cut Killer or The Magician, and up to the director David Lynch. Mylène Farmer was able to re-record her voice in the studio on some of her flagship tracks, here are the details: