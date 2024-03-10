Hacking of state services: which sites are affected by the cyberattack?

“Many ministerial services have been targeted” since Sunday evening, Matignon said late Monday afternoon, without giving more details on the sites affected.

This Monday, late in the afternoon, Numerama revealed that, according to its information, hackers were carrying out a cyberattack against the State interministerial network (RIE). If Matignon did not confirm the origin of the attack, the Prime Minister's office declared that, since Sunday evening, "several state services [were] the subject of computer attacks, the technical details of which are classic, but the intensity is new. As for the sites targeted, Matignon remained vague, simply mentioning "many ministerial services". The Ministry of Labor would be affected by the cyberattack, argued the AFP, which La Nouvelle République echoes.

While Numerama speaks of a cyberattack which would therefore have targeted the entire interministerial network of the State, the latter's website specifies that the RIE's mission is to connect "all State services on the territory national". And to detail: “It ensures, for these services, the transport of flows internal to entities, secure exchanges between entities, as well as secure exchanges with third-party networks, in particular the Internet and the inter-state network which is a member of the European Community. "

Still according to Numerama, the hacker group Anonymous Sudan claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Telegram. The attack carried out would be of the "denial of service" type. Concretely, this consists of blocking a site by saturating it with requests. If this type of attack would generally have little impact, Numerama further argues, the fact remains that those who claim the attack of the day, Anonymous Sudan, are known to use malicious computers. To summarize, the computers mobilized to multiply requests aimed at overloading the site may have been infected with malware.