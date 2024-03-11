Death of Thomas in Crépol: who are the suspects arrested by investigators?

Four months after Thomas' death in Crépol, 11 arrests took place this Monday, March 11. Here's what we know.

On the night of November 18 to 19, almost four months ago, young Thomas, 16, succumbed to his wounds after being stabbed during a brawl at the end of a village ball organized in the town of Crépol, in the north of Drôme. This Monday, March 11 in the morning, 11 people were arrested, revealed France Bleu Drôme Ardèche. According to local media, among the 11 arrested, there was one minor. The other people would therefore all be over 18 years old. They would all be of French nationality. Finally, the majority of them would already be known to the police for minor crimes.

The arrested people were arrested Monday morning in Romans-sur-Isère, and more particularly in the Monnaie district, where the nine people aged 16 to 22 previously indicted, or even, for six d among them, placed in pre-trial detention, as part of the investigation into the fatal brawl in Crépol. At least one person was also arrested in a neighboring town. Le Parisien relays that, during the searches which accompanied these arrests, clothing, undoubtedly worn on the evening of November 18, 2023, as well as at least three bladed weapons, were recovered by the police. The story is not yet clear whether any of the guns were involved in Thomas' death.

While the author of the stabbing that killed Thomas has, to date, it seems, not yet been clearly identified, France Bleu reports that the 11 people arrested this Monday were arrested because they were present at the scene of the tragedy, but also because their name, their pseudonym or their physical description would have regularly come up in the testimonies of some 104 people interviewed immediately after the tragedy. The prosecution wished to remain discreet, providing very little information on these arrests. However, he announced, via a press release, that 11 people had been arrested, as part of "criminal information". Their custody could last up to 96 hours, he further indicated.