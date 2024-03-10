Loto result (FDJ): the draw this Monday, March 11, 8 million euros at stake

LOTTO. For this Loto draw, Française des jeux is promising eight million euros to whoever finds the day's results. Attention lovers of great prize pools!

Eight million euros! This is a jackpot that should make people envious. So why not try your luck by purchasing, for 2.20 euros, a Loto grid on which you must tick five numbers, between 1 and 49, and a Chance number, to choose from the 10 available? Players have until 8:15 p.m. to validate their bet. Beyond that, the grid will be validated for the next draw, namely that of Wednesday. And, importantly, participants will not be able to be sure that the jackpot will always be as interesting. Indeed, in the event of a victory this Monday evening, only two million euros will be put into play on Wednesday, compared to nine million euros if no one finds the Loto results!

Do you like big prize pools? You will love those from the Euromillions draw on Friday! While on Tuesday players will try their luck for 72 million euros, which is already quite a sum, on Friday, La Française des jeux and its European counterparts will offer no less than... 130 million euros! A jackpot for which it is already possible to try your luck, for 2.50 euros. The FDJ and its colleagues regularly organize exceptional Euromillions draws, particularly on the occasion of major events, such as Christmas or New Year. This time, no particular event is highlighted, but the jackpot is not. is no less real!