Storm Monica: five dead and still six departments on alert Tuesday

The latest report now shows five deaths, several people are still being sought while Météo-France places six departments on orange alert for flooding until at least Tuesday.

The passage of storm Monica has already cost the lives of five people. But the results remain provisional at this stage, with three people still actively sought. These are the two children of the father who went missing in Gard. The body of the man discovered this Monday morning could indeed be his. On the other hand, still no sign of his children aged 4 and 13, reports Midi Libre. The family had disappeared in the Dions area, during the night from Saturday to Sunday, while returning home after a dinner, relays Le Parisien. The mother managed to escape after the vehicle was swept away by the river while passing over a submersible bridge, which was apparently not closed to traffic.

The third person sought is a young woman who could have been swept away in the same accident as that which cost the life of an 87-year-old man, whose body was discovered this Monday in Hérault, near the town of Pézenas. The man's vehicle was also found at the scene. It was flooded, the Hérault prefecture said. On Sunday, the bodies of three victims had already been discovered in Gard. The deceased had been swept away by water while trying to cross submersible bridges.

Monday evening, Météo-France still placed six departments on orange alert for floods: Charente-Maritime, Gironde, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Puy-de-Dôme, Yonne and Saône-et-Loire. “Significant floods on the Allier (63), the Arroux (71), the Serein (89) and on the Atlantic estuaries”, specified in its Météo-France press release. Vigilance will be maintained on Tuesday, indicated the 4 p.m. bulletin.