Deputy, senator... And elected to the municipality? The law on the accumulation of mandates could be relaxed

The National Assembly must debate Thursday on a proposal from Horizons deputies which above all defends the idea of ​​strengthening the “territorial anchoring of parliamentarians”.

On the occasion of the parliamentary initiative day of the Horizons group, a party founded by former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, scheduled for Thursday March 14, a bill aimed at "strengthening the territorial anchoring of parliamentarians" will be debated at The national assembly. Concretely, this text, which has already been rejected by the parliamentary committee on March 6, aims to relax the 2014 law on the non-cumulative mandates.

The idea is to give back to deputies, like senators, the possibility of being able to once again combine their parliamentary mandate with a local mandate. Please note, however, that the functions of mayor and council president, whether departmental or regional, are excluded. In short, if this bill were adopted, a deputy or senator could still not be mayor or president of the departmental council, but could on the other hand take on the role of deputy mayor or even departmental vice-president, for example. To date, recalls Le Monde, parliamentarians have the possibility of being, in addition to senator or deputy, members of local councils, but without having any responsibility.

Note that the text, however, seems to have very little chance of being adopted in public session during its examination this week. And for good reason, as we previously mentioned, it was already rejected in committee last week. In addition to this, if he certainly has the support of the Republicans, LIOT or even the National Rally, as relayed by LCP, part of the majority is not favorable to him. Thus, the Renaissance MP, Ludovic Mendes, has already made it known that his group intends to abstain during the vote. “To admit as the only sufficient solution the accumulation of mandates to reconnect with a reality, is to admit that a substantial part of us is cut off from it, [or] I do not believe it,” he said. justified, while the left denounces "a regression", according to the socialist Cécile Untermaier, and fiercely opposes this law which goes "in the opposite direction of what we must do", according to the terms used by ecologist Jérémie Iordanoff.