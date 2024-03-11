Loto result (FDJ): the draw for this Monday, March 11 [ONLINE]

LOTTO. For this Loto draw, Française des jeux promised eight million euros to whoever found the day's results. The winning combination is finally known!

The week started off well this Monday, March 11, 2024. With eight million euros put on the table by Française des jeux on the occasion of the very first Loto draw of the week, fans of great jackpots had to try their luck. And the draw having now passed, we finally know the results of the Loto for this Monday, but also whether there was a big winner or not! And the answer is negative, unfortunately. No first or second place winner. The luckiest will have managed to win “only” 15,755.50 euros. Here is the Loto result:

Do you like big prize pools? You will love those from the Euromillions draw on Friday! While on Tuesday players will try their luck for 72 million euros, which is already quite a sum, on Friday, La Française des jeux and its European counterparts will offer no less than... 130 million euros! A jackpot for which it is already possible to try your luck, for 2.50 euros. The FDJ and its colleagues regularly organize exceptional Euromillions draws, particularly on the occasion of major events, such as Christmas or New Year. This time, no particular event is highlighted, but the jackpot is not. is no less real!