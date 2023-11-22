Françoise Hardy sick and resigned: her son's confidences about his mother's cancer, which is gaining

Thomas Dutronc, the son of Jacques Dutronc and Françoise Hardy, spoke this week about the state of health of his mother suffering from cancer.

This Thursday, November 23, marks the release of the live album The General Tour! bringing together the titles performed during the Dutronc père et fils tour which took them throughout France in 2022. To ensure its promotion, Thomas Dutronc spoke about the relationship he maintains with his parents, in an interview with Gala published this Thursday.

The 50-year-old musician returns in this interview to the tour he is undertaking with his father, Jacques Dutronc, in 2022. The father-son duo illustrates that even among celebrities, it is not always easy to work as a family. He confides that Dutronc Sr. "hasn't been easy, he's a terrible complainer" but also specifies that he is, despite everything, "aware that spending so much time together was a chance."

When the interview turns to the subject of Françoise Hardy, the musician's mother, the spirit is no longer the same. The former popular singer is suffering from pharyngeal cancer although she had already fought against cancer of the lymphatic system a few years earlier. Although very weakened by heavy treatment, the 79-year-old artist was not able to go to the concerts on the tour, she remains very attentive to her son's work. In all honesty, Thomas Dutronc declared to Gala “Mom is not doing well”. Much to his regret that his mother “doesn’t really struggle anymore.” And to add on the subject of the illness which is taking her away: “Her life has become so painful that we sometimes wonder if it would not have been better to let her go when she was close to death, eight years ago."

In this interview Dutronc fils repeats that he is "proud of (his) parents", with their ups and downs, and that he will always seek to pay tribute to the education they transmitted to him. Values ​​that the latter is keen to honor in his work as an artist, according to him "Being the son of Jacques Dutronc and Françoise Hardy 'forced' me to behave in a certain way."